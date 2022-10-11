Shaheen Afridi To Be Available For Selection For T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will be available for selection for the warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan ahead of the T20 World Cup said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday.

He will join the national squad for the marquee event in Australia in Brisbane as per schedule on Saturday, October 15, after undergoing his rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee at the Crystal Palace Football Club, the PCB said.

Shaheen's match fitness will be assessed by the team management in the warm-up fixtures. The pacer had departed for London to complete rehabilitation following an injury to the right knee ligament that ruled him out of the Asia Cup.

“I am super excited at the prospects of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in our Australia campaign. It has been a difficult period for me to be miles away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some grueling and exciting matches," he said.

The 22-year-old is hungry to spearhead his side's pace bowling department in the showpiece tournament.

“I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of the match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting," Shaheen said.

“I want to thank the PCB Medical Advisory Committee as well as the Crystal Palace F.C. for allowing me to use their outstanding facilities and looking after me so well during the rehabilitation programme.”

Shaheen's return will bolster Pakistan's bowling as they will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman, who is one of the three traveling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Shaheen and National High Performance Centre coach Umar Rashid. Fakhar will complete his rehabilitation under the supervision of PCB’s Chief Medical Officer and team doctor Dr Najeebullah Soomro, following which a decision on his participation if required, will be made.