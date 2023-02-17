'If Pakistanis Don't Respect Him, Who Else Will?': Shaheen Afridi Reverts To Amir's Remark On Babar Azam

Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has backed his skipper Babar Azam after former pacer Mohammad Amir made a controversial remark on the latter.

Amir, who is playing for Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, said that bowling to Babar is the same to a tailender before the clash against Peshawar Zalmi. Amir had shared a dressing room with Babar when he used to play for Karachi in PSL.

“These kinds of matchups and player rivalries keep players on their toes. I personally like these sort of challenges because it keeps me focused. My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same," Amir had said in an interview with ARY News.

Amir's remark faced huge criticism within the country from fans and cricketers. Reacting on the same, Shaheen asserted that Babar is their no.1 batter and everyone should respect him.

“He said that for Babar? That's surprising. If you go anywhere in the world and say that Babar is playing for us, they will say 'Oh, Babar! (He's a) King,” Geo News quoted Shaheen as saying.

“This shouldn't happen. Babar is our no.1 player and we respect him. If we, as Pakistanis, won't respect him, who else will do?” he further added.

Amir struggled against Babar's Peshawar Zalmi, conceding 42 runs without taking a wicket in four overs. The pacer sparked further controversy when he threw the ball in the direction of Babar, expressing his frustration after failing to take wickets in the match.

Peshawar eventually won by two runs, thanks to Babar's crucial 68 off 40 deliveries helped Peshawar to beat Karachi by two runs.