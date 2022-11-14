Shaheen Afridi Advised Two-Week Rehabilitation After Hurting His Knee During Final

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrating after taking a wicket against England in the T20 World Cup final at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly during the T20 World Cup final against England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

"The scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team’s departure for Pakistan, has confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely 'due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing'," Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

The incident happened during the final overs of the England's chase when Shaheen landed awkwardly on his knee to take a catch of Harry Brook in the 13th over of the innings. He completed the catch but was seen in pain and even spent few overs on the sidelines. Later, when the pacer returned to bowling he couldn't complete his over and left the field after delivering only one ball.

His injury proved costly to Pakistan as Babar Azam saved him for the death overs against England but it didn't go as planned. When the left-arm quick walked off at the MCG in the big final on Sunday, England needed 41 runs off 29 balls to win. Iftikhar Ahmed completed his over, but the five balls cost 13 runs, bringing the equation down to 28 needed off 24 balls.

Ben Stokes' unbeaten 52 guided England to convincing five-wicket win in the final which made them T20 World champions for the second time.

The scans were discussed between PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury. The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits, PCB said.

"Shaheen will undergo rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High Performance Centre few days after his return to Pakistan," it added.

Further, the PCB said that the pacer's return to international circuit will be based on 'successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-aheads by the medical staff'.

Shaheen scalped 11 wickets for Pakistan in the marquee event and was Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-taker in the competition.