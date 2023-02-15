'Better Than Me': Shah Rukh Khan Reacts On Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja's Pathaan Moves

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie Pathaan continues to fetch new milestones since its release last month. The movie has got a brilliant response in the country and worldwide. Indian star players Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were no different as they grooved on Pathaan’s song Jhoome Jo Pathaan on the field during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

The clip of the Indian duo dancing to Pathaan's song set the internet on fire and eventually, the lead of the movie responded to it.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been consistently interacting with his fans and followers on Twitter, had yet another Q&A session #AskSRK on the micro-blogging site on Valentine’s day.

During the session, a fan shared the clip of Kohli-Jadeja dancing to Pathaan's song and asked Shah Rukh Khan to respond to it.

They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

According to reports, Pathaan collected Rs. 5.50 crore on day 21 of its release, taking its Hindi box-office collections to a total of Rs 478.5 crore. The total box office collections of Pathaan in India stand at Rs 495.90 crore.

Pathaan is now eying to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India and become the first ever Bollywood film to do so. The film is also chasing to surpass SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 collections in India and become the highest grossing film in the country.

India defeated Australia by innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Border Gavaskar Trophy. The second Test will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from Friday, February 17.