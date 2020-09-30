New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Actor Shah Rukh Khan cheered for Kolkata Knight Riders from the stands of Dubai International Cricket Stadium during franchise’s Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Kolkata was losing wickets in quick succession at a time Khan reached the stands.

KKR's CEO Venky Mysore had recently confirmed during a facebook live session that Khan will be in the stands for the team's third match in the tournament, as per a report by news agency ANI.

"I think we can confirm that. You will see King Khan coming into the Dubai Stadium and I think that will serve as some additional motivation for the players. It is wonderful to have him, he has been itching to get out here and come and be part of the game," Mysore had said, as per a report by news agency ANI.

The Bollywood actor was seen with his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in game 12 of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Chasing a modest target of 175, Royals lost its top order in quick succession in early overs. Wickets continued to tumble for the team and even its protagonists of the historic run chase on Sunday — Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson — could not repeat the magic against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight. The team could only manage 137 at a loss of nine wickets at the end of 20th over.

Batting first, KKR went off to a slow start inside the powerplay and lost its opener Sunil Narine for just 15. A steady innings by Shubman Gill guided the team to 174 and the KKR bowlers did rest of the work for the team in the second innings.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja