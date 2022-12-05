Shafali Verma To Lead India In U19 Women's World Cup

Swashbuckling opener Shafali Verma will lead India in the upcoming inaugural ICC U19 Women's World Cup.

"The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked India U19 Women's squad for the upcoming bilateral away T20 series against South Africa U19 and the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup to follow," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

The 18-year-old batter has represented the senior side in 46 T20Is, 21 ODIs and two Tests after becoming the youngest Indian to make her debut across formats. Shafali has scored 1091 T20I runs, 531 in ODIs and 242 runs in Tests. She has 11 half-centuries to her name across formats.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh is the other senior member who will take part in the ICC U19 Women's World Cup next year.

The maiden edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup featuring 16 teams will take place in South Africa from January 14 to 29, 2023. India is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on January 27 at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on January 29.

Before the start of the showpiece event, India are slated to play five-match T20 series against hosts South Africa, commencing on December 27.

All the T20s will be played at Tuks Oval, Pretoria.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: India U19 Women’s squad for ICC World Cup announced. #T20WorldCup — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 5, 2022

🚨 NEWS 🚨: India Under-19 Women's team set to play a five-match bilateral T20 series against South Africa Under-19. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 5, 2022

India U19 Women’s team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

India U19 Women’s team for ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.