Shafali Verma Breaks Down At Presentation Ceremony After Winning U19 Women's T20 World Cup | Watch

THE INDIAN U19 Women’s cricket team under the captaincy of Shafali Verma defeated England by seven wickets on Sunday to win the first-ever historic Women's U19 T20 World Cup title.

While leading the Indian cricket team, Shafali was extremely proud of how her team was able to make history after easily defeating England in the championship game.

The Indian captain struggled to control her tears at the post-match presentation ceremony as she was questioned about the depth of the milestone she and her whole team were able to achieve.

Here's the video of the incident when Shafali breaks down in tears

“The way all the girls are performing and backing each other, so happy. Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us every day and telling us that we are here for the cup and because of them we are here. All thanks to them. The players have been backing me a lot,” Shafali said at the post-match presentation ceremony with tears in her eyes.

“Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and happy for winning the cup. She (Shweta Sehrawat) has been excellent and has followed all the plans of the staff. Not just her, Archana, Soumya and I can't really take the names but they all have been incredible,” Shafali added.

When questioned if this is the only Cup she will win in South Africa this season, Shafali replied, “No, definitely not”.

Shafali is an experienced member of India’s senior side of women's cricket and she expressed that she wants to take inspiration from this tournament to win the mega event next month. However, Shafali was also a part of the Indian team that lost in the championship match of the 2020 T20 World Cup.

"I am someone who focuses on the task at hand. When I entered the Under-19s, I only focused on winning the Under-19 Cup and we have won that today. "

"I will look to take this winning confidence with me and win the senior World Cup. I will try and forget this and get involved with the senior setup and gel with the team and win the World Cup," Shafali was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also, a 46-run partnership between the batters Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha earlier helped India reach the finish line.

The historic moment comes during the 2005 ODI World Cup in the nation where India first advanced to the World Cup final 18 years earlier.

(With Agency Inputs.)