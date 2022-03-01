New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a massive setback for Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, opener Jason Roy - who was a key member of England's World Cup-winning squad in 2019 - has decided to opt out of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to "extended stay in the tournament bubble".

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the 31-year-old South African-born English cricketer has informed the franchise about this decision. The Gujarat Titans, however, are yet to announce his replacement.

Roy was purchased by the Titans at his base price of Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month. His decision to pull out of the IPL is a huge setback for Gujarat as he was the only specialist opener picked by them besides 22-year-old Shubman Gill.

Roy, who is pulling out of the IPL for the second time, had an exceptional season at Pakistan Super League (PSL) this year where he scored over 300 runs for his franchise at an average of 50.50 and a strike-rate of 170.22 in just six games.

In 2020, Roy was picked by the Delhi Capitals (DC) at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. However, he had opted out of the tournament due to "personal reasons". Later, the franchise had picked Australia's left-arm pacer Daniel Sams in place of Roy, who said he felt "fortunate to be a part of" the IPL.

"The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year," Sam had said. "I'm thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE."

Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, and B Sai Sudharshan.

