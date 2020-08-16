In a twitter post, the Mumbai Indian skipper said that while he will miss Dhoni in the limited overs International Cricket, they have the IPL tournament ahead of them.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday paid tributes to MS Dhoni after the former Indian skipper announced his retirement from the International cricket, calling him one of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket.

In a twitter post, the Mumbai Indian skipper said that while he will miss Dhoni in the limited overs International Cricket, they have the IPL tournament ahead of them.

“One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket. His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow.See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni,” he wrote.

One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket👏His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow.



See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni 👍😁 pic.twitter.com/kR0Lt1QdhG Also Read PM Modi ‘anguished’ by Chetan Chauhan’s demise; Tributes pour in from.. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 16, 2020

The defending champions Mumbai Indians will face off Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the thirteenth edition of the IPL on September 19 in the UAE.

After a stellar career of over 16 years, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the international cricket on Saturday. Posting a video on Instagram, Dhoni -- who last donned the blue jersey against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final -- thanked his fans "for their love and support" while announcing his retirement.

"Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni said on his Instagram post.

Following Dhoni's announcement, his long-time partner and CSK teammate Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket. "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" Raina wrote on his Instagram account.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja