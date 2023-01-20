See What Happens When Shoaib Akhtar Experiences 100mph Delivery | Watch

By JE Sports Desk
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 04:30 PM IST
Minute Read
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was on the receiving end of the deadly pace bowling this time.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was famous for his lightning pace bowling and to date when a young fast bowler touches a certain speed gun record he is compared with the veteran's feat. Akhtar scripted the record for the fastest cricket delivery touching the 161.3 kmph (100.3 mph) mark against England in the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa. England's Nick Knight faced Akhtar's fastest delivery at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

Taking to Twitter Akhtar posted the video with the caption, "Tap to see what happens when the speed gets to 100."

In the video, the 47-year-old veteran cricketer experiences the 99mph delivery from the bowling machine from the side of the pitch. Akhtar was left in shock by the sheer pace of the delivery on the nets.

Akhtar's record of the fastest delivery remains intact to date. The closest bowler to reach that feat was Australia's Brett Lee who achieved the record of 160.8 kmph delivery (99.9 mph) against New Zealand in 2005.

In the new generation of cricketers, India's Umran Malik, Pakistan's Haris Rauf and South Africa's Anrich Nortje are among the pacers who have been bowling above 150 kmph regularly.

The 23-year-old became the fastest Indian bowler as he clocked the 155kmph mark in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. However, the speedster bettered his own record in the first ODI against Sri Lanka and bowled a 156 kmph delivery.

The Jammu-born pacer surpassed Bumrah's record of 153.36 kph to earn the tag of being the fastest Indian bowler.

