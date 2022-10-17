T20 World Cup 2022: All-Round Scotland Upset Two-Time Champion West Indies, Register 42-Run Win

Scotland have started their T20 World Cup campaign with a win over two-time title winner West Indies (Photo: @ICC Twitter)

Scotland made it a second consecutive day of upsets at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup by registering a stunning 42-run victory over the West Indies in Hobart on Monday.

Opener George Munsey set the tone by playing a stylish knock of unbeaten 66 from just 53 deliveries as Scotland amassed 160/5 from their 20 overs.

Calum MacLeod (23), Michael Jones (20) and skipper Richie Berrington (16) all played valuable hands, but it was with the ball and in the field that the Scots really shone.

The West Indies couldn't get a hold of Mark Watt, with the left-arm spinner collecting superb figures of 3/12 from his four overs, while fellow spinner Michael Leask (2/15) was just as impressive.

And the duo were well supported by their teammates in the field, with Scotland holding on to some excellent outfield catches and showing the rest of the world they will be difficult to beat at the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran's West Indies were overpowered on the big stage and were bundled out for 118 in the penultimate over.

Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder shone with bat and ball as he scored 38 and bagged two wickets while conceding just 14 runs, while their top-order showed some glimpses of promise with Kyle Mayers (20), Evin Lewis (14) and Brandon King (17) finding the boundary a few times each.

But beyond that, there was not much joy, as the West Indies were outplayed in all aspects of the game by a Scotland side that were on a mission.

Just like Sri Lanka a day earlier, the West Indies now face a must-win encounter in their next match when they take on Zimbabwe in Hobart on Wednesday evening.

The West Indies are the only team at the T20 World Cup with two titles to their name, so bowing out in the First Round would not be seen as a good result for the Caribbean side.

Scotland battle it out against fellow European side Ireland in Hobart on Wednesday afternoon and a victory there could see Berrington's men qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Brief scores: Scotland 160/5 (George Munsey 66*, Calum MacLeod 23; Jason Holder 2-14) vs West Indies 118 all out in 18.3 overs (Jason Holder 38, Kyle Mayers 20; Mark Watt 3-12).