'Score Runs Against Shaheen, Don't Look To Survive': Gautam Gambhir's Advice To Indian Batters Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash

The last year's T20 World Cup loss against Pakistan, their first-ever World Cup win against India, will haunt the Men in Blue when they take on the arch-rivals in their opening game of this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi wreck havoc with his fiery bowling spell with the new ball and sent Indian openers KL Rahul (3) and Rohit Sharma (0) back to the pavilion inside three overs.

India couldn't recover well from the early breakthroughs and posted a mediocre total of 151/7 in 20 overs thanks to Virat Kohli's 57-run knock off 49 balls before he was picked by Shaheen.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam played unbeaten knocks of 79 and 68 to guide their side to a 10-wicket win over India. Shaheen was named player of the match as he returned with figures of 3-31.

Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir has adviced Indian batters to take an attacking approach against Shaheen and don't look to survive. The southpaw believes that India's top-four batting line-up comprising Rohit, Rahul, Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are capable of taking on Shaheen in the blockbuster encounter.

“When it comes to Shaheen Afridi, don’t look to survive. Look to score runs from him. Because the moment you look to survive, everything becomes really small. Whether it’s your backlift, whether it’s your footwork, and obviously, in T20 cricket you can’t look to survive. I know that he can be dangerous with the new ball, but again, irrespective, the Indian batters need to score more runs, get into better positions, and look to time the balls rather than to hit it," Gambhir said on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

"India will be fine because India has got the quality in their top 3 or 4 who can definitely take on Shaheen Shah Afridi," he added.

This will the third T20I encounter between India and Pakistan this year. Both teams faced each other two times in the 2022 Asia Cup. Men in Blue won the first game while Pakistan made a comeback in the next match and ended as runner-up of the continental cup. It will be interesting to see who will take the lead at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.