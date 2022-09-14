SC Allows Changes To BCCI Constitution: What It Means For Ganguly And Shah?

Supreme Court's green light to amendments to BCCI constitution has paved way for its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to retain their posts for another term in the country's cricket governing body. Now, both the BCCI office bearers can get the three-year extension to their service.

Former India captain Ganguly became the president of BCCI in October 2019 after serving five year term in Cricket Association of Bengal while Shah was the office-bearer of the Gujarat Cricket Association since 2013.

According to the BCCI's existing constitution there term would have ended after completing six consecutive years at either state association or state association + BCCI. But BCCI in its proposed amendment, has sought the abolition of a cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable Ganguly and Shah to continue in office as president and secretary.

Now, the cooling-off period will come into affect after serving either two consecutive terms in BCCI or state associations. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said that an office bearer can have continuous tenure of 12 years which includes six years in State Association and six years in BCCI before the cooling-off period of three years triggers.



Any BCCI or state association's office bearer can serve on a particular post for two consecutive terms after which they have to serve three-year cooling-off period.

The top court had also said that the cooling-off period will not be scrapped between the tenures of office bearers as “the purpose of the cooling off period is that there should be no vested interest.”

Earlier, the Justice RM Lodha-led committee had recommended reforms in the BCCI which have been accepted by the top court. The constitution of the BCCI, which was earlier approved by the top court, stipulates a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for anyone who had served two consecutive terms of three years each in the state cricket association or the BCCI.

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has welcomed the apex court's decision and said BCCI's AGM has passed these amendments earlier and now the SC has accepted 2-3 amendments.

"Welcome decision. These amendments had been passed unanimously in AGM of BCCI & we had gone to the SC to consider these. They accepted 2-3 amendments which will ensure smooth functioning of BCCI as well as the experience of senior people who understand how to run BCCI," ANI quoted Shukla as saying.

(With agencies input)