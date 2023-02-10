SA-W vs SL-W T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match 1 In Cape Town 10:30 PM IST February 10, Friday

Ahead of their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 opener against Sri Lanka at Newlands Cricket Ground, South Africa captain Sune Luus said her side must inspire a nation through their performances at home.

It is the first time South Africa are hosting the tournament and the Proteas, ranked fifth in the world and recently won a tri-series featuring India as well as West Indies, are favourites to make a winning start against a Sri Lanka side led by their talismanic batter Chamari Athapaththu.

TOSS – The T20I match toss between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place at 10 PM IST.

Time – February 10, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

SA-W vs SL-W T20I Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tasmin Britz, Harshitha Madavi

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail (vc)

SA-W vs SL-W Probable Playing 11

South Africa - Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sri Lanka - Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shahani, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe.

Squads:

South Africa: Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana