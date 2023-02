SA-W vs IN-W T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Women T20I Tri-Series Final: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match In East London 6:30 PM IST February 2, Thursday

India, following their 1-4 series loss to Australia at home, have bounced back with three wins in the tri-series and would be hoping to end the tournament on a high before they enter the 10-team global competition beginning on February 10.

Here is the Women T20I Tri-Series Final Match Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, SA-W vs IN-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SA-W vs IN-W Playing 11s Women T20I Tri-Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India Women vs South Africa Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women T20I Tri-Series

TOSS – The T20I match toss between India Women and South Africa Women will take place at 6 PM IST.

Time – February 2, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

IN-W vs SA-W T20I Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia.

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues.

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Afy Fletcher.

Bowlers: Shabika Gajnabi, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

IN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XIs

India - Sushma Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarwani, Renuka Singh.

West Indies - Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shanika Bruce, Sheneta Grimmond.

Squads:

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur