SA-W vs BAN-W T20I Dram11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match 20 In Cape Town 10:30 PM IST February 21, Tuesday

South Africa will play their final group-stage game against Bangladesh in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Hosts South Africa have won one game and suffered two defeats in Group A. Their chance to qualify for the semi-final will depend on this clash. If South Africa defeat Bangladesh they will secure a berth for the next round as they will finish with four points but with a better net run rate than New Zealand.

Bangladesh are already eliminated from the race of qualification after suffering three losses in the marquee tournament whereas Australia have booked their spot with 100% win record. New Zealand finished with two wins and as many defeats and sits at the second spot.

TOSS – The T20I match toss between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women will take place at 10 PM IST.

Match Time – February 20, 10:30 PM IST

Venue - Newlands, Cape Town

SA-W vs BAN-W T20I Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Shamima Sultana

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Nigar Sultana, Sune Luus

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp (vc), Shorna Akter, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marufa Akter, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail

SA-W vs BAN-W Probable Playing 11

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch/Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka/Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun and Marufa Akter.

Squads:

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(c), Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Lata Mondal, Disha Biswas.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch.