Sarfaraz Khan Sends Strong Message With His Macho Century Celebration After Australia Test Snub | Watch

IN-FORM Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan struck another century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season against Delhi at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sarfaraz has been enjoying the purple patch in the domestic circuit since the last year. The middle-order batter came in bat at a tricky situation when Mumbai lost two wickets of Musheer Khan (14) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) and were reeling at 66/4 in 22.1 over after being put into bat by Delhi captain Himmat Singh.

The youngster played a knock of 125 off 155 balls studded with 16 fours and four sixes and guided Mumbai to a respectable total of 293 before they were bowled out.

After completing his ton, elated Sarfaraz had a huge shout while looking towards his team's dugout and gave a pat on the thigh pointing towards his coach.

Sarfaraz accumulated 982 runs in the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy at an average of 122.75 including four centuries and two half-centuries. His top score in the season was 275.

In his season so far, Sarfaraz scored his fourth century in the sixth game. Despite being in spectacular form, he was not picked for the first two Tests against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were given chance ahead of him due to their limited-overs form.