Sarfaraz Khan On Team India Snub, Says 'I Am Sad But Won't Keep This Rejection For Long With Me'

Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan has been a prolific run-scorer for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. His most impactful innings have come in the Ranji Trophy which made everyone believe that Team India's jersey is not that far away from the youngster. However, the 25-year-old was overlooked for the upcoming India vs Australia test series starting February 9.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sarfaraz didn't hold back on his non-selection and said, "Everywhere I go, I hear murmurs that he will play for India soon. On social media, I have thousands of messages talking about my exclusion. Sab bolte hain tera time aayega (everyone says your time will come). I came from Assam to Delhi the day after the selection, and wasn't able to sleep the whole night. I kept asking why am I not there? But now after speaking to my father, I'm back to normal. I will never give up practice, I will not go under depression. Don't worry, I will keep trying."

"I was down completely. It's natural for anyone, especially once you have scored so many runs. I'm also human, not a machine. I too have emotions. I spoke to my father and he came to Delhi. I just had a practice session in Delhi with him. I have been getting messages and hearing that I should have been there. My father came and said our job is to score runs and he feels a day will come when I will play for India. So we need to keep that belief and let destiny decide the rest," he added.

"I was sad not to see the name. But it is not in my hands. I have been doing everything I can. Din ko din aur raat ko raat nahi samjha (I have been working day and night). I'm just practising day in and day out. When I was growing up, we at home felt was I going to find a place in the Mumbai Ranji team. Now, we are talking about when I will find a place in the Indian team. So I have progressed."

"I have seen more downs than ups in my life, so I won't keep this rejection for long with me," Khan reiterated.

The national selection committee's decision to include white-ball specialist Suryakumar Yadav ahead of upcoming red-ball specialists, especially Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, has raised a lot of dust with some former players and fans blasting the selectors for their decision.