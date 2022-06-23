Ranji Trophy Final: Sarfaraz Khan Breaks Down After Slamming Ton, Celebrates In Sidhu Moosewala Style

Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan on Thursday hit his 4th century in the final of Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh. Continuing his stellar performance, the 24-year-old batsman on the Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru brought his ton off 190 balls before lunch on the second day.

After reaching his century, an emotional, teary-eyed Sarfaraz executed Moosewala's signature step by smacking his thigh and pointing his finger towards the sky. A video of visibly emotional Sarfaraz paying tribute to late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala is doing rounds on social media.

BCCI posted the emotional video and wrote, "This has been a superb knock in the all-important summit clash."

Sarfaraz Khan's IPL team, Delhi Capitals, also shared the video and wrote "100% Shuddh Emotions". Watch Sarfaraz's emotional Tribute to Moosewala here:

Moosewala, who died in a shootout in Punjab's Mansa last month, was known to do this significant step in the videos of his songs and during live shows as well. His trademark move has been performed by many prominent names to pay their respects to the late singer-rapper. The singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

On day two of the Ranji Trophy Final, Sarfaraz stood firm and he was rewarded for his perseverance with an unbeaten 119, which also marked the second time he crossed the 900+ runs mark in a Ranji Trophy season after amassing 928 runs in 2019/20 season, becoming just the third batter after Ajay Sharma and Wasim Jaffer to do so.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz's fiery batting steered Mumbai to 351/8 at the lunch break. Sarfaraz was eventually dismissed for 134, with Mumbai bowled out for 374 in their first essay. Earlier, Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw had won the toss and elected to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shaw had put on an opening stand of 87 runs, before the skipper was dismissed for 47.