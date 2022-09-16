Sanju Samson To Lead India A In One-Day Series Against New Zealand A

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson will lead India A in the three-match one-day series against New Zeland A commencing from September 22.

Samson had a blasting IPL season where he led his side to the final of the tournament scoring 458 runs including two half-centuries. He played 6 T20Is for India this year and accumulated 179 runs including a half-century. He missed out on India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad which was announced earlier this week.

The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, KS Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik have also been named in the squad.



India A are set to host New Zealand A for the one-day series in Chennai. All the matches of the series will be played at MA hidambaram Stadium on September 22, 25 and 27.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa.