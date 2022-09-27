Sanju Samson Likely To Be Named Vice-Captain For ODIs Against Proteas

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is likely to be included in India's ODI squad for the South Africa series as vice-captain of the side as many senior players will be given rest ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

India are set to host South Africa for three T20Is followed by as many ODIs. Experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead the side for 50-over series against Proteas starting from October 6.

Both Samson and Dhawan were not picked in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

BCCI sources told ANI that Samson could be named the vice-captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI series as most of the senior players are likely to be rested for ICC T20 World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead the team.

After his omission from shortest format World Cup squad, Samson was trending on social media as his fans were criticising the BCCI for ditching the player despite being consistent with the bat.

Samson has represented India in seven ODIs and 16 T20Is so far. Samson is currently captaining India A side at home against New Zealand A. The source said that batter Rajat Patidar is likely to make his ODI debut against South Africa.

Patidar is also part of India A squad and he is in scintillating form. The batter has scored two centuries including 176 against New Zealand A in the unofficial Tests.

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28.

The second T20I will be played at Guwahati on October 2 followed by the last T20I at Indore on October 4.

The ODI series will commence in Lucknow on October 6. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively, on October 9 and 11.

BCCI is yet to announce the ODI squad for the series against South Africa.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram , David Miller , Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.