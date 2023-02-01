Cricket Association Of Nepal Revokes Suspension of Rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane

THE Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) lifted the suspension of their former skipper Sandeep Lamichhane who has been accused of raping a minor and is currently out on a bail.

"Late on Tuesday, the meeting of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) held in Pokhara decided to lift the suspension. Details will be released today," ANI quoted CAN official Birendra Bahadur Chanda as saying.

Lifting of suspension means that Lamichhane is eligible to participate in the upcoming Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series at home against Namibia and Scotland.

Meanwhile, the Patan High Court's order to release Lamichhane on bail has been challenged in Nepal Supreme Court by the Office of the Attorney General.

Attorney General's Office on Tuesday filed a petition with the Supreme Court demanding that the rape-accused star cricketer be kept behind bars and prosecuted. The petition further claimed the bail decision of the high court to be flawed.

"The order is wrong. Therefore, to uphold the order of the Kathmandu District Court, the bail order given by Patan High Court should be changed. We have moved the Supreme Court with the legal basis and provisions for doing so. Since the case of the nature where the accused must remain in custody during prosecution, we have asked the Supreme Court for the same," said Sanjiv Raj Regmi, the spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General.



On September 6 of 2022, a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint against the then-captain of the Nepal national cricket team, Sandeep Lamichhane, accusing him of raping her.

Two days after the formal complaint, an arrest warrant was issued against him. On the same day, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended Lamichhane from the team.

The spinner is the country's most decorated cricketer with 69 ODI and 85 T20I wickets. He is second-fastest to 50 ODI wickets and third-fastest to 50 T20I wickets.

(With ANI inputs)