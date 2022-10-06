Sandeep Lamichhane, Ex-Nepal Cricket Captain, Arrested From Kathmandu Airport; To Face Rape Charges

Sandeep Lamichhane (in white) was arrested & taken into custody by police at Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu today. (Photo: ANI)

Former Nepal cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane has been arrested by the country's police in Kathmandu after his arrival in the capital city. The cricketer is facing charges of allegedly raping a minor and an arrest warrant had issued against him last month.

The 25-year-old Lamichhane has denied any wrongdoing announcing to seek legal support against wrongful prosecution and allegations. Earlier, Lamichhane announced that he will land in Kathmandu on Thursday morning to face rape charges in his home country.

"As per my sincere commitment to submit myself to the authority of Nepal, I am landing at 10:00 am from Qatar Airways in the Tribhuvan International Airport at Kathmandu," the former cricketer said in a Facebook post early Thursday morning.

A 17-year-old girl filed a case alleging that Lamichhane took her to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur on August 21 and brought her to a hotel in Sinamangal of Kathmandu where she was allegedly raped the same night.

Lamichhane is now seeking justice in a "fair trial" and said that he would "fully cooperate" in the investigation.

"I am sure I will get justice and will return to the cricket ground soon to make the name and fame of my beloved country and I pray for a speedy trial. I will fully cooperate in all stages of the investigation and will fight a legal battle to prove my innocence. Let the justice prevail."

A diffusion notice was already issued by INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organization) as he was at large with his location unknown since the registration of the case against him.

The Kathmandu District Court also has issued an arrest warrant against him and he was also blacklisted by the Immigration Department of Nepal.

Upon his arrival on Thursday, the cricketer was detained by the Immigration Desk and was handed over to police from where he would be taken to District Police Range Kathmandu.

Last year, leg spinner Lamichhane was appointed as the captain of the Nepal cricket team.

He formerly captained the Nepal Under-19 side first in 2016 during the Asia Cup and then in 2017 for the Asian Cricket Council World Cup Qualifier.

(With ANI Inputs)