Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Wish Luck To Indian Team For Hockey World Cup 2023

India star player Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and former legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extend their support to the Indian hockey team as they gear for the Hockey World Cup 2023 which commences on Friday, January 12.

India will face Spain in their opening group stage encounter at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha later in the day. Check the live streaming details of the match here.

Former India skipper Kohli took to Twitter and wrote," My best wishes to our Indian men's hockey team for the World Cup. Go and enjoy yourself, we all are backing you. Good luck."

My best wishes to our Indian men's hockey team for the World Cup. Go and enjoy yourself, we all are backing you. Good luck. 🇮🇳💪 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 13, 2023

Tendulkar tweeted, "Wishing the Indian Men's Hockey Team all the very best for the Hockey World Cup. We'll all be cheering for you! Chak De!"

Wishing the Indian Men's Hockey Team all the very best for the Hockey World Cup.



We'll all be cheering for you!

Chak De! 🏑 🇮🇳@TheHockeyIndia — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 13, 2023

"Good luck to our champions," Pandya tweeted.

Good luck to our champions ❤️🏑 pic.twitter.com/TH4DbogTB0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 13, 2023

Taking to Twitter India batter KL Rahul wrote, "All the best boys. Hoping for a cracker of a tournament. Lets go.. @TheHockeyIndia."

All the best boys. Hoping for a cracker of a tournament. Lets go.. 🇮🇳💪@TheHockeyIndia — K L Rahul (@klrahul) January 13, 2023

India batter Shreyas Iyer also joined to wish luck to the men's hockey team and wrote, "Good luck to our men’s hockey team for the World Cup."

Good luck to our men’s hockey team for the World Cup 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XpZ3sBbjVX — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 13, 2023

16 teams including hosts India are participating in the tournament which will be played in Odisha for the second successive time. Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are the two cities where all matches will be played.

India will go into the tournament as bronze medalist of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and eye their second title after lifting the trophy in 1975.

Belgium are the defending champions as they defeated Netherlands on the penalty shoot-out in the 2018 World Cup summit clash.

The 16 teams are divided into four pools with four teams in each:

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, Korea, Japan

Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Pool D: India, England, Spain, Wales

The final of the tournament will be played in Bhubaneswar on January 29.