New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has often left his fans amused with his variety of shots on the cricket field. However, the former India cricketer was recently left shocked and thrilled after he met a Mumbai teenage boy, Mohammed Aiman Koli, who was able to solve a Rubik's cube without looking at it.

Sharing Koli's video on his social media platforms while solving the Rubik's cube in just 17 seconds, the 47-year-old former India batsman said that the teen a Guinness World Record holder whose next challenge is to teach him the skills.

"Met this young man a while back and I'm still amazed by what he can do without looking - what most of us can’t do even while looking. Now, his next challenge is to teach me how to do it!," Sachin captioned the video.

The video starts with Sachin telling about Koli who can solve the Rubik's cube having his head bowed down. Koli said Tendulkar that he needs some time to memorise the pattern carefully.

After memorising the Rubik's cube, Koli solves just takes 17 seconds to solve it. "Shocking, absolutely unbelievable," Tendulkar remarks after Koli solves the Rubik's cube.

"His next challenge is to teach me," the legendary Indian cricket said before ending the video.

So far, the video has been watched by more than 2 million people on Instagram.

Who is Mohammed Aiman Koli?

Aiman Koli made the headlines in 2019 after he entered the Guinness World Record (GWR) for "the fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube using feet". Koli had solved the x3x3 cube at the VJTI Mumbai Cube Open 2019 in Mumbai in just 15.56 seconds.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma