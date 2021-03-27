Sachin informed about this news on his Twitter handle, where he also wrote that all of his family members have tested negative for the deadly pathogen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India cricketing legend and one of the most prolific batsman of all time, Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for the COVID-19. The 47-year-old cricketer has quarantined himself in his home and has asked all the people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

Sachin informed about this news on his Twitter handle, where he also wrote that all of his family members have tested negative for the deadly pathogen. “I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms.” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

"All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he added.

Tendulkar, who recently led India Legends to a win in Road Safety World Series, was a member of India's World Cup 2011 winning team. He was the first man to score the coveted double century in ODI cricket, when he hit an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in February 2010.

In ODI cricket rankings, he was on top for a total of 112 matches or 354 days. He is also the youngest to top the ODI batting rankings - at 8346 days old in February 1996. In ODI cricket, he peaked at 887 points in November 1998. He made it as high as number two in the ODI all-rounders table in March 1996.

Earlier this month, Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri had informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he was "fine" and was in recovering mode.

Over the course of the last week, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, and reported more than 35952 new infections in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry update on Saturday morning.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan