Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that he was pained to see his morphed images being used by a Goa casino for promotion on social media. The cricketing icon stressed that he has never directly or indirectly endorsed gambling, tobacco or alcohol products in an individual capacity.

Tendulkar, arguably one of the best batsmen the world has ever seen, said he would initiate legal actions after he learnt that his images were used to promote 'Big Daddy' casino, which is located in Goa.

Tendulkar issued a statement on his official Twitter account "requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media".

Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media. pic.twitter.com/VCJfdyJome — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2022

"It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino," Tendulkar said.

"I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco, or alcohol - directly or indirectly, in an individual capacity. It pains to me see that my images are being used to mislead people," he added.

"While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone," Tendulkar further said.

The 48-year-old Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name, hung his boots from international cricket in 2013. He remains the highest run-getter in the history of the game with 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 runs in ODIs.

The Little Master, as he is fondly remembered by his fans across the world, also holds the record for scoring most international centuries - 100. He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

In 2014, Tendulkar - widely regarded as the 'God of Cricket' - was conferred 'Bharat Ratna', India's highest civilian award.

In 2019, Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta