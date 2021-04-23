Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: Often called the "Little Master", Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket on November 14, 2013, playing his last game against the West Indies.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, who is popularly known as the "God of cricket", was unarguably the greatest batsmen who ever played the game of cricket. Known for his stroke play and perfect technique, Tendulkar changed the way cricket was played across the world. Born on April 24, 1973, in Maharashtra's Mumbai, the legendary Indian batsman played 200 Tests and 463 one-day internationals (ODIs), scoring 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively.

Often called the "Little Master", Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket on November 14, 2013, playing his last game against the West Indies. Though Master Blaster has retired from all forms of cricket, his fans still love to see his smash-buckling innings that he played in his two-decade-long career. So as Tendulkar turns 48, we at English Jagran have brought five of his best innings that he played in his career.

* 143 v Australia at Sharjah in 1998:

Known as 'Desert Storm', this knock by Tendulkar is considered as one of his greatest innings in ODIs. Playing against the might Aussies, Tendulkar smashed 143 off just 131 balls, hitting nine fours and five massive sixes. However, Tendulkar wasn't able to win the match for India, his innings made sure that the Men in Blue reach the finals of the tournament.

* 98 v Pakistan in 2003 World Cup:

Playing against the arch-rivals Pakistan, Tendulkar during the 2003 ODI World Cup once again showed his greatest as smashed stroke-filled 98 off just 75 balls against the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis. Tendulkar's innings made sure India continue their unbeaten record against Pakistan at the World Cups.

* 200 v South Africa at Gwalior in 2010:

While several batsmen have scored double hundreds in ODIs, it was Sachin Tendulkar who achieved this feat for the first time in the history of the limited-overs format. Tendulkar smashed the likes of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel to hit 200 not out off just 147 balls to help India win by 153 runs against South Africa.

* 134 v Australia at Sharjah in 1998:

Two days after his 'Desert Storm' knock, Tendulkar produced another masterclass in the finals of the Sharjah cup by smashing a 131-ball 134, helping India beat Australia by six wickets.

* 82 v New Zealand at Auckland in 1994:

Playing his first ODI game as an opener, Tendulkar produced another masterclass as he smashed a stroke making 82 off just 49 balls, hitting 15 fours and two massive sixes to help India beat New Zealand by seven wickets.

Wish a very very Happy Birthday to the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma