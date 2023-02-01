Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI Felicitate U19 Women's Team For Winning T20 World Cup | Watch

The BCCI office-bearers handed over the cheque of Rs 5 Cr to the victorious U19 Women's team which was announced by Shah as the reward money for the winning team and support staff. (Photo: @BCCI Twitter)

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday felicitated the U19 Women's team for winning the inaugural T20 World Cup title in South Africa.

The felicitation ceremony happened at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before the commencement of the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand.

"The entire nation will celebrate and cherish your victory"



Master Blaster @sachin_rt delivers a speech at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad as the BCCI felicitates the victorious U19 Women's Team at the #U19T20WorldCup



Listen in here👇👇 #TeamIndia @JayShah pic.twitter.com/7JokVkjOVy

"I would likely to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate (the triumph) for years to come. For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983 but by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance," Tendulkar said during the ceremony.

"By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India to represent the country. The beginning of the WPL (Women's Premier League) is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunities," he added.

The veteran cricketer also lauded BCCI's efforts in encouraging women's cricket in the country.

"What BCCI has been able to do and the officials' contribution in helping women's cricket prosper, I think it's a sign that we will really do well (in future)," Tendulkar said.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by BCCI president Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Ashish Shelar.

The BCCI office-bearers also handed over the cheque of Rs 5 Cr to the victorious U19 Women's team which was announced by Shah as the reward money for the winning team and support staff.