Let's Keep Cricket, Sports Free From Personal Attacks: Sachin Tendulkar Backs Arshdeep Singh After Dropped Catch Against Pakistan

Former India legend Sachin Tendulkar has himself come out in defence for young pacer Arshdeep Singh who has recently faced a lot of criticism and trolling on social media for dropping a catch against Pakistan in Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup. Tendulkar has urged countrymen to keep the cricket free from personal attacks adding that sportsmen give their best while representing the country.

The veteran cricketer further extended his best wishes to the pacer and asked him to reply to his critics by 'performing on the field'.

The 23-year-old pacer was hugely criticised by fans after he dropped a crucial catch against Pakistan on Sunday. The dropped catch came off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling came in the 18th over of the Pakistani innings which shifted the game in favour of Babar Azam's men. It was no doubt would be a match-turning point for India but it was not a good day for Arshdeep in the field. India lost the match by five wickets.

Several former India cricketers have come out in support of Arshdeep since the incident and even Virat Kohli backed Arshdeep and said that anyone can commit a mistake like this.

Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks. @arshdeepsinghh keep working hard.. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 6, 2022

"Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks. @arshdeepsinghh keep working hard and give the best reply by performing on the field. I am keenly following you. My best wishes," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez also requested Indian fans to 'not humiliate anyone on mistakes' as cricketers are also human and they too can make mistakes.

India are set to take on Sri Lanka in the Super 4 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.