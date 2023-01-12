SA20: I Still Enjoy Playing, Important To Pass On The Knowledge, Says Dwanye Bravo

A day before the start of the inaugural ILT20 League in the UAE, seasoned West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said he is eagerly looking forward to pass on his knowledge to the younger cricketers at the MI Emirates set-up, as they aim for the crown.

Bravo, who will perform his blockbuster ‘Champion’ song at the opening ceremony of the tournament also expects his team to perform in the same vein under fellow West Indian Keiron Pollard’s leadership.

“I think it’s important to pass on whatever knowledge I have (about the game) and try to develop the next generation of cricketers. While I still enjoy playing I have to accept reality, the time will soon come and after this share the information with others,” Bravo said during the league organised press conference here in Dubai.

“I already started that with this MI team. It’s a short tournament but it’s also a very competitive one, only 10 games. So we have to make sure as a bowling group, and take my experience and try to encourage bowlers to be brave and proactive,” he added.

Hailing his former national team skipper Pollard’s leadership skills, Bravo predicted that the MI Emirates will play an aggressive brand of cricket keeping in sync with MI’s popularity globally.

“We expect to play positive, flamboyant brand of cricket. We represent a franchise that we know is highly respected worldwide, and that comes with some pressure. But at the same time, we embrace that pressure and we look forward to making a good account of ourselves.”

“We know Polly as a leader, he definitely leads from the front and we are going to follow his leadership,” he said.

Bravo, who has been part of many title-winning franchisees globally, pointed out that there is no secret behind winning titles, and all it takes is to execute the plans well.

“To win (the title) you need to win games, there’s no secret. We just have to play good cricket, and in tournaments you come up against good teams, good players. Just plan properly and hopefully execute, I can’t say who’ll going to win, but that’s the process,” he said.

“Anything you do in cricket is challenging.”