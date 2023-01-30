SA vs ENG: Jos Buttler-Rassie Van der Dussen Heated Exchange Gets Caught On Camera, Watch Video

England captain Jos Buttler and South African batter Rassie Van der Dussen on Sunday, got involved in a verbal spat during the 2nd ODI between England and South Africa at the Maungaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

It all happened during the 2nd innings when Van der Dussen seemingly came in the way of a catch as Buttler tried to gather the ball. After the incident, there was exchange of words as both of them didn't back out. Check out the video here:

Buttler vs Van Der Dussen having some heated words. pic.twitter.com/Fov2jLEa78 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 29, 2023

It is noteworthy that both Buttler-vd Dussen have played together in the same IPL team (Rajasthan Royals) last year.

Hosts South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first, but after a slow start England accelerated superbly to post a formidable 342 for seven in their 50 overs. The home side reached their target with five balls remaining for a record chase at the Mangaung Oval, smashing the previous best mark of 274 by South Africa against Australia in 2020.

They finished on 347-5. Only India have chased more runs to beat England in ODI cricket when they reached 356-7 in Pune in 2016. The result is a boost for South Africa, who need a clean sweep of the series to stay on course for guaranteed qualification for the World Cup in India this year.