Ryan ten Doeschate Replaces James Foster As Kolkata Knight Riders Fielding Coach

Ryan ten Doeschante is all set to join Kolkata Knight Riders as their fielding coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The 42-year-old former Netherlands skipper was also part of the KKR squad during their title-winning campaign in the year 2012 and 2014.

He will replace James Foster as the fielding coach who recently has been promoted to assistant coach for the Knight Riders. Both will be joining head coach Chandrakant Pandit for IPL's upcoming season in 2023.

The Dutch could also have another important role to play in the franchise's subsidiary in the UAE League. He will be acting as the assistant coach for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

"TenDo played an important role as a player from 2011-2014 and in the two championships, the KKR won in 2012 and 2014 and has been a genuine supporter of KKR all these years. These two appointments strengthen the support staff under the leadership of Head Coach Chandu Pandit," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in an official statement.

Earlier, KKR appointed Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach replacing former Kiwi batter Brendon McCullum.

Ten Doeschate had an interesting career with the KKR as he featured in 29 matches in the IPL between 2011 and 2015 where he played 382 T20s and scored 7,597 runs for his team. He had also taken 114 wickets and held 134 catches, performing in all three departments.

KKR had a terrible year in the 15th edition of IPL where they finished at the 7th spot and failed to enter the playoffs. They had won only six out of the fourteen games and were just placed above Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians.