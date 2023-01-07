'Ruturaj Gaikwad Should Get A Chance': Wasim Jaffer Picks Shubman Gill's Replacement

IN THE first two T20Is of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, India had disappointing opening starts with youngster Shubman Gill failing to get a good start to give a strong foundation to the side with Ishan Kishan.

Gill scored 7 and 5 in the two T20Is respectively while Kishan got a decent 29-ball 37 in the opening game but scored only five in the last match. Kishan has been in impressive form as he scored the fastest ODI double ton against Bangladesh in December.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer opined that in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a better option for the opening pair alongside Kishan. Gaikwad was in spectacular form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he accumulated massive 660 runs in just five matches studded with five centuries including a double hundred.

"I think Ruturaj Gaikwad should get a chance. He has scored a lot of runs (in domestic cricket). He was outstanding in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, hasn't been in great touch in the previous two matches. He has been disappointing. I will be tempted to play Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has been warming the benches for quite some time now," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Apart from the top order, Jaffer doesn't feel any need to change the playing XI despite Arshdeep Singh's bowling five no-balls in the second T20I.

"In the bowling department, I will back Arshdeep Sinch even though he had a forgetful day (in the 2nd T20I). You need to back him in this situation so that his confidence doesn't take a further hit. Apart from the one change in the batting department, I don't see any other changes in the XI," he added.

The third T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Rajkot later in the day.