Ruturaj Gaikwad Rewrites Record Books, Becomes First Cricketer To Hit 7 sixes In An Over | Watch

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday created history with a massive record as he became the first-ever batter to smash seven sixes in an over (including a no-ball) and accumulated a total of 43 runs from the over.

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final match against Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra captain Gaikwad played an unbeaten knock of 220 off 159 balls including 16 sixes and 10 fours. The highlight of his knock was the seven sixes off Shiva Singh in the 49th over of the match.

The right-handed batter became equalled the world record for most runs in a single over of a List-A game. Earlier, Zimbabwe's Elton Chigumbura held the record for scoring 39 off Alauddin Babu in a Dhaka Premier Division match in 2013.

The spinner Shiva was at the receiving end of Gaikwad's carnage in the penultimate over of the innings. In his nine overs spell, Shiva returned with the figures of 88/0 off which 43 came off his last over.

Gaikwad has been in stellar form in the tournament as he scored 124 and 40 against Railways and Bengal respectively in the ongoing tournament.

Gaikwad's double-ton guided Maharashtra to 330/5 in 50 overs. Shiva now becomes the joint-most expensive over in the history of List A cricket matching the figures of New Zealand's Willem Ludick.

Apart from Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne and Azim Kazi played knocks of 37 runs each. For Uttar Pradesh, Kartik Tyagi scalped three wickets while Ankit Rajpoot and Shivam Sharma bagged one scalp each.