New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royal in today's Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Dubai International Stadium. Rajasthan Royals are eyeing a return to winning ways in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, last on the points table, will look to play party-poopers.

RR is currently placed seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses. In the second leg of the T20 league, RR defeated Punjab Kings by two runs before losing by 33 runs against table-toppers Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

SRH, on the other hand, lost by eight wickets and five runs against DC and Punjab, respectively, post-IPL's resumption in the UAE. Today, RR would definitely fancy their chances against SRH in the battle of strugglers. In the first leg in India, RR defeated SRH by 55 runs. In their game against DC in the second leg, the RR bowling unit continued its impressive show, restricting the opponents to 154 for six.

SRH, on the other hand, have had a disastrous campaign this season, suffering eight loses out of nine games they have played so far. With nothing to lose after being knocked out of the tournament, bottom-placed SRH will look to play party-poopers from here on. For SRH, it is all about enjoying the remaining few games and ending on a high.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2021 Pitch Report:

The pitch at Dubai has looked good for batting, with plenty of pace and not much turn. We could be in for a high-scoring game, considering the average bowling from both sides.

RR vs SRH, IPL 2021 Dream 11 Prediction:

Sanju Samson, Wriddhiman Saha, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya)

SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Probable Playing XIs:

SRH: David Warner/Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Kedar Jadhav/Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

RR: Evin Lewis/David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris /Tabraiz Shamsi, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman

RR vs SRH, IPL 2021: Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Sherfane Rutherford, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abdul Samad, J Suchith, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jason Roy.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan