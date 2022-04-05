Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. Rajasthan comes into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing. It's also learnt that Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be available for the game on Tuesday. The Wankhede track has been aiding the pacers initially and both the teams can take advantage of it.

For Rajasthan, opener Buttler is in sublime form and can pummel any attack to submission, as he did on Saturday en route to a memorable hundred. He would, however, need support from fellow opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal, who would be itching to get among the runs. After his half-century in the first game, RR skipper Sanju Samson was unable to convert the start against Mumbai Indians. Knowing his ability to hit sixes at will, Samson would be more than keen to find consistency and lead from the front.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Timings: The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Head-to-Head Stats:

Both teams have locked horns with each other on 24 occasions in IPL. RCB have the edge with 12 wins to date. Meanwhile, RR has mustered 10 wins. Royal Challengers Banglore had won both games in the last edition of the tournament.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 DreamXI Predictions:

Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (VC), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Full Squad:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

