New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: If their performance is any indication, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals could make for a blockbuster Indian Premier League contest on a Sunday evening, an iconic venue adding to its charm. IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants got off to an excellent start in their first season and are placed third in the points table, having won three of their four matches.

KL Rahul's team lost its opening game narrowly to fellow first-timers Gujarat Titans but has since recorded comprehensive wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and a very formidable Delhi Capitals outfit. While Rahul has led the side admirably in the matches played so far in the 15th edition of the lucrative league, the likes of Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni shining with the bat have lent great balance and stability to the team.

Coming off a six-wicket win over the Capitals, LSG will take a lot of confidence from that into their next outing at the Wankhede Stadium. In slaying DC, seasoned opener Quinton de Kock displayed imperious form with a 52-ball 80, even as the likes of Badoni and Krunal Pandya chipped in with cameos to seal the game for LSG. Krishnappa Gowtham's economical spell against DC's formidable batting line-up has done his confidence a world of good as the off-spinner approaches the game against Rajasthan Royals.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Timings: The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to help both the pacers and batsmen. The pacers will get some pace and bounce initially, while the batsmen are expected to get some assistance in the later part of the game.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag/James Neesham, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Dream XI Predictions:

1. Jos Buttler, 2. Quinton De Kock, 3. KL Rahul, 4. Sanju Samson, 5. Deepak Hooda, 6. Ayush Badoni, 7. Krunal Pandya, 8. Trent Boult. 9. Yuzvendra Chahal, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Ravi Bishnoi.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2022 Full Squad:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.

