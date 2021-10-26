New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Two new teams will be included in the Indian Premier League 2022 that is Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The final bids for acquiring a new franchise were submitted by the interested parties and later on Monday evening, the final names came out.

In the auction, for acquiring ownership of new teams for IPL 2022, Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG ventures Ltd and CVC Capital Partners won the final bid. RPSG won the bid for the Lucknow franchise for Rs 7,090 crores and CVC Capital Partners won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise for Rs 5,625 crores.

The new franchises will participate in IPL from the 2022 season and the upcoming season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play 7 home and 7 away matches.

Who are RPSG Group? Know about owners of Lucknow franchise in IPL

Rama Prasad Goenka established RPG Enterprises in 1979 with Phillips Carbon Black, Asian Cables, Agarpara Jute, and Murphy India as the constituents.

RPSG Group today is one of the most revered business conglomerates of India. The Group inspires trust and credibility through its value-driven business culture and thought-leadership. RPSG Group was established in its current form in 2011, but the Group has the foundations of the Goenka family’s two centuries of illustrious history in Indian business.

With a US $6 billion asset base and US $4 billion revenue, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group's businesses include power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, media and entertainment, and agriculture.

Earlier, RPSG had acquired an Indian Premier League franchise 'Rising Pune Supergiants' which participated in the tournament in the years 2016 and 17.

Who are CVC Capital Partners? Know about owners of Ahmedabad franchise in IPL

CVC is a world leader in private equity and credit with $125 billion of assets under management, $165 billion of funds committed and a global network of 25 local offices. The Indian T20 league has become one of the biggest sporting properties in the world. Its brand value was estimated at $6.7 billion in 2019 by the Duff and Phelps financial consultancy.

CVC Capital Partners is a dominant player in international sport. They have their presence in Formula 1, Rugby, football and now, made their way into the gentlemen’s game. CVC capitals are known for gaining endless profit in other sporting ventures.

The firm was established in 1981, with its headquarters based out in Luxembourg and main office in London. It has assets under management worth USD 125 billion (Rs 94 trillion approx). It manages roughly USD 97 billion of assets and USD 29 billion of AUM. The CVC Capitals have invested in 73 companies across the globe.

Posted By: Ashita Singh