Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad IPL 2023: RCB Players List, Captain, Retained Players And More

A total of 405 cricketers will test their fate in the high-voltage action for the remaining 87 spots across ten teams. The list also has 132 overseas players including Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameroon Green, Rilee Rossouw and Harry Brook and 273 Indian players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full squad and other details:

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 2

Purse remaining: 8.75 crore

Retained Players: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey*, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis* (c), Finn Allen*, Glenn Maxwell*, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood*, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga*.

Released Players: Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford*.