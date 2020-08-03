The IPL governing council on Sunday decided against severing ties with Chinese smartphone maker VIVO and Paytm, an Indian origin company with investments from China's Alibaba Group.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive political row erupted after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday decided to retain the Chinese sponsors of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Following the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan valley clashes with Chinese troops, the BCCI had promised to review its Chinese sponsors.

However, the IPL governing council on Sunday decided against severing ties with Chinese smartphone maker VIVO and Paytm, an Indian origin company with investments from China's Alibaba Group. While VIVO is the title sponsor, Paytm is umpire partner for the IPL.

Following the decision by the BCCI, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is a senior official, Opposition Congress has launched a scathing attack on the BJP and questioned the saffron party's "double standards."

"Wither #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan. Welcome back Cricket-China-profiteering and double standards. #BJPExposed," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

In view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country, the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) also finalised the decision to hold the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

"VIVO IPL 2020 will be played from 19th September and the final will be played on 10th November 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," the IPL's official website quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah as saying.

Women's T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE, Shah said adding that it will comprise the three existing teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma