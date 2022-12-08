'Rohit Should Have Batted At No. 7': Sunil Gavaskar After Five-Run Loss Against Bangladesh

After India's near five-run defeat in the second ODI against Bangladesh, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that injured Rohit Sharma should have come up in the order as Men in Blue conceded a 2-0 loss in the three-match series.

The right-handed batter suffered a blow on his thumb while fielding at second slip during the second over of Bangladesh's innings. After that the skipper went to the hospital for an x-ray and remained off the field during the rest of the play.

However, Rohit came in to bat at no.9 as India's hope to level the series were depleting in the game as the middle-order collapsed after Shreyas Iyer's (82) and Axar Patel's (56) fifties. However, Rohit's 28-ball 51 made sure that Men in Blue stay in the chase of 272.

The veteran batter Gavaskar is of a different opinion and believes that Rohit should have come at no.7 to support Axar Patel in the middle.

"Everybody knows the quality and class of the man. And the thing now, when India came so close, is why did he not come in to bat earlier. If he was going to bat at No. 9, then he should have batted at No. 7," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network after Bangladesh clinched the series with a five-run win.

In the last five overs, Rohit failed to get support from the other end during the chase. In the 48th over, Mohammed Siraj played Mustafizur Rahman's over maiden. In the previous over (47th), Siraj just got one run in Mahmudullah's over.

"What that could have done is, I think, Axar Patel would have played differently. Axar thought that maybe Rohit Sharma won’t bat, and therefore he played that shot. At that stage, there was no need to play that shot. Axar was batting so well, he was picking the ball well, and had he continues, you never know, the outcome could have been different. At No. 9, he almost got India to a memorable win so had he come to bat at 7, India would have had a much better chance," Gavaskar added.

India will take on Bangladesh in the final ODI in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10 and hope for a consolation win.