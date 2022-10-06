Rohit Sharma Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Family Before Heading To Australia

Rohit Sharma was spotted at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple with his daughter Samaira and wife Ritika Sajdeh before boarding an Australia-bound flight on Thursday. (Photo: @mufaddal_vohra Twitter)

India skipper Rohit Sharma visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai before taking the Australia-bound flight with his teammates for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Rohit was spotted at the temple with his daughter Samaira and wife Ritika Sajdeh before boarding the flight on Thursday.

India will be eyeing their second title in the competition after winning the inaugural edition in 2007 under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India are going at the back of their two recent T20I series wins against Australia and South Africa.

After the final T20I against South Africa in Indore on Tuesday, Rohit said, "Lot of the guys haven't been to Australia, which is why we wanted to go early. Play on some bouncy pitches in Perth and see what we can do there. Out of the 15, only 7-8 have been there before, so wanted to make an effort to go there early. We've organised a couple of practice games."

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a picture of the Australia-bound squad and wrote," Picture perfect Let's do this #TeamIndia @cricketworldcup, here we come."

Picture perfect



Let's do this #TeamIndia@cricketworldcup, here we come pic.twitter.com/XX7cSg3Qno

Heading to the T20 World Cup, India will miss the services of their premier players Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja as both have been ruled out of the tournament owing to injuries.

Axar Patel has pitched himself as a replacement for experienced Jadeja but Bumrah's replacement is still an unanswered question by the BCCI.

India have faced a lot of issues in their bowling especially in death overs in recent events like Asia Cup and series' against Australia and South Africa.

India's pace bowling totally exposed themselves in the home conditions in absence of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also conceded a lot of runs in last overs of the innings while Arshdeep Singh put on and off performance.

Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar showed some impressive bowling in the series against Proteas but both are still getting their rhythm after making come back from injuries.

Batting is a boon for India as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are in stellar form in recent matches. Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik are also showing great intent with the bat whenever they get a chance to prove themselves.

Men in Blue will also look to give much-needed game time to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant before the main event.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13. India will play their opening game against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23