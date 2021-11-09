New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma has been named as captain while KL Rahul has been named Vice-Captain of Team India for the in-home T20I series against New Zealand. BCCI on Tuesday announced the Indian squad for T20Is against New Zealand.

As per the BCCI advisory, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. India are set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November 2021.

The 3-match in-home series of India will start on November 17 and end on November 21st. The match will take place at three venues in India which are Jaipur, Ranchi, and Kolkata.

Virat Kohli who stepped down from India's captaincy of the shortest format of cricket has been rested for the three matches series.

The new-look team also has IPL's highest run-getter Ruturaj Gaikwad and top wicket-taker Harshal Patel in the squad of 16 along with Venkatesh Iyer, who is seen as a potential all-round replacement for the injury-ravaged Hardik Pandya.

Pandya has been dropped from the squad after failing to make an impact during the T20 World Cup. Ruturaj has already played for India in the Sri Lanka series.

Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal rightfully got his place in the squad back while Mohammed Siraj, who has played a few T20Is in the past, is also in the mix.

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar, who were in the T20 World Cup reserves are now in the main squad.

Earlier, after India's win over Namibia, Kohli had hinted that Rohit Sharma would succeed him as India's T20I captain. This series of 3- T20 matches against New Zealand will be the first assignment of Rohit as India's full time Captain.

Take a look at the full squad of India for the T20 series against New Zealand here:

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.

Posted By: Ashita Singh