Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of Second Test Against Bangladesh In Dhaka

India vs Bangladesh Test: Rohit Sharma at a net session during the ODI series against Bangladesh. (Photo: ANI)

Injured Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh as the opening batter is yet to recover from his thumb injury which he sustained during the ODI series.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Rohit's injury has not fully healed. He seems to be suffering from a little bit of stiffness. Considering the important assignments ahead for the Indian team, the BCCI, the selection committee and the team management have decided not to risk him at this stage.

In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will continue to lead the side in Dhaka. Shubman Gill will retain his opening spot after getting his maiden ton in the last match. Rohit's inclusion for the final Test would have left Gill out for Dhaka Test.

Rohit will now be available for the home ODI series against Sri Lanka commencing on January 3. He is currently in Mumbai where he batted in the nets but the injury could get hurt while fielding.

The medical team and the team management felt that injury could get serious on the field if he gets hurt again on that thumb, the report added.

When asked about the likelihood of Rohit's availability for the second Test, Rahul had said he was still waiting for the details.

"We may be able to know in the next day or two, even I am not aware of it," the vice-captain had said on Sunday.



India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 188 runs in Chattogram.

On Monday morning, the Indian team travelled to Dhaka from Chattogram for the final Test. The second Test will start on Thursday, December 22.