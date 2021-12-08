New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma has been named as the Captain of Team India's ODI & T20I team on Wednesday. BCCI confirmed the news of delegating Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI team replacing Virat Kohli, with the announcement of the Indian Squad for the Test series with South Africa.

Virat Kohli will remain in charge of the Test Squad for India. He will lead the upcoming South Africa Test matches, as per BCCI.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr. Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," the BCCI tweeted on Thursday.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa starting from 26th December 2021. The Test series will form a part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship," reads the official release by BCCI.

Rohit Sharma has also replaced Ajinkya Rahane as India's Test vice-captain for Tests against South Africa.

India's Squad for South Africa Test here:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Apart from the above-mentioned players, BCCI has also named Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla as the standby players for the series.

BCCI in the release mentioned that some of the players have not been picked due to the injury. "The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar," it read.

Rohit Sharma took over as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup after Virat Kohli decided to step down from his captaincy. Rohit took charge and led the recently-concluded three T20I series against New Zealand, which the home team won 3-0.

Posted By: Ashita Singh