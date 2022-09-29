Rohit Sharma Pays Tribute To His Young Fans In Trivandrum | Watch

India skipper Rohit Sharma never turns down his fans for selfies or autographs. Continuing the legacy, the opening batter gave autographs to his young fans after the eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20I at Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a video of Rohit where he was seen signing shirts, caps and entry cards of his young followers.

"Just a little something for the fans here in Thiruvananthapuram, courtesy Captain @ImRo45!," the BCCI captioned the post.

With the win in the series-opener, India have taken the 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The stage for the victory was set by the Indian pace bowling unit spearheaded by youngster Arshdeep Singh, who put up a great show with the ball as he scalped three wickets early in the game.

Further, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel both scalped two wickets each and kept the South African batters at bay to restrict them for 106/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing a below-par target of 107, India lost Rohit in the third over for a duck. Following that, Virat Kohli joined Rahul in the middle. Kohli's stay at the crease was cut-short by Anrich Nortje in the seventh over of the innings after scoring mere three runs.

Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat at no. 4. Both Suryakumar and Rahul started building the innings at slow pace and played with a cautious approach as the bowl was getting the movement from the surface. The duo of star batters gradually increase the run-rate after 10th over and made it look easy to chase the target with 20 balls remaining.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar completed his 50* off 33 balls while on the next ball Rahul Smashed it out of he park to reach his half-century off 56 balls including 4 sixes and 2 fours.

Earlier, Keshav Maharaj top-scored for South Africa with a 35-ball 41, while Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell contributed 25 and 24 respectively as the visitors struggled due to some fine bowling from the Indians.

The next T20I between both teams will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 2.