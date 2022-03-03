New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A day after senior India batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were downgraded in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) annual central contracts, India captain Rohit Sharma lauded the duo's contribution to the team's journey to No.1 in Tests and said that their exclusion from the Test team was temporary.

Both Rahane and Pujara have been battling poor form for long and found themselves sidelined for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to start from March 4 in Mohali.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the match, Rohit, who took over from Virat Kohli as India's Test captain, said: "Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane played a big part in India becoming No.1 in Tests. It's just for now, we didn't consider them."

"Never easy to fill in big shoes of Rahane and Pujara. You can't put it in words what they have done for the team," he added.

On Wednesday (March 2), Rahane and Pujara, who were earlier in Grade A, were downgraded to Grade B after they were reviewed by BCCI on their yearly performance.

ON VIRAT KOHLI'S 100th TEST

Meanwhile, the upcoming Test in Mohali is significant in more ways than one, as it will be the 100th Test match of former captain Virat Kohli.

Lauding Kohli, Rohit said that the former captain deserves all the credit for putting the team in a good position in the format.

Rohit will start his Test captaincy journey when he steps out to lead India against Sri Lanka in the opening game here starting Friday.

"As Test team, we stand in a good position. The whole credit goes to Virat for how we have been as a Test team. I have to take it from where he has left," Rohit said.

"It has been a long journey for him and it has been a wonderful one. He has done exceedingly well in this format, he has changed so many things in the way the team is moving forward. It has been one hell of a ride for him and it will continue to be in the coming years," he added.

"We definitely want to make it special for him, let's hope we have good five days of cricket. As a team, the series we won in Australia in 2018, was a very good series for our side and Virat was captain then. As an individual, the best memory as a batter, his Test hundred in South Africa in 2013, the pitch was challenging and there was a lot of bounce," Rohit said.

Talking further about that knock, Rohit said: "Lot of guys were playing in South Africa for the first time, to face the likes of Morkel, Steyn, it was never going to be easy but the way Virat batted in the first innings and second, it was one of the best knocks of his that I clearly remember. This beats his knock in Perth."

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta