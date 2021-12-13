New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian ODI Skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series between India and South Africa due to a hand injury on Monday. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah informed news Agency ANI. Earlier it was speculated that Rohit's hand injury during net practice might make him miss the series and now it has been confirmed.

Reportedly, Priyank Panchal who hails from Gujarat has been called in as cover ahead of the South Africa tour by BCCI. "Priyank Panchal replaces Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad," reads BCCI's official media advisory.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," it reads further.

Rohit Sharma was made India's white-ball captain and elevated as the vice-captain of Tests on December 8. From December 26, India are slated to play three Tests and as many ODIs in South Africa.

Rohit got injured after he sustained a hit while taking throw-downs from team's specialist Raghavendra aka Raghu.

"Panchal has been asked to report at the Mumbai team hotel tonight. He is there as a cover for Rohit. Also because he recently played in South Africa and scored runs, he was asked to join," stated a report.

India's squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj





