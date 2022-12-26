Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Likely To Miss Home Series Against Sri Lanka: Report

Kl Rahul and Rohit Sharma during the 2nd T20I match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. (Photo: ANI)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and opener KL Rahul are likely to miss their side's home series against Sri Lanka in January, as per sources.

Sources said that Rohit is yet to recover completely from the thumb injury he sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh earlier in December, as per ANI sources in BCCI.

KL is going to get married during the time frame of the series, added the sources. Sri Lanka will be touring India from January 3 to January 15 for three T20Is and three ODIs.

Notably, Rohit and KL did not have a very good 2022 with the bat. Rohit Sharma struggled to live up to his 'Hitman' tag numerous times in 2022.

In two Tests this year, Rohit scored 90 runs at an average of 30, with the best score of 46. In eight ODIs, he scored 249 runs at an average of 41.50, with three half-centuries and a best of 76*.

Rohit scored 656 runs in 29 T20I innings this year at an average of 24.29 and strike rate of 134.42, with three half-centuries and the best score of 72.

Overall, in 40 innings this year, Rohit scored 995 runs, failing to cross the 1000-run mark. These runs came at an average of 27.63, with six fifties. For the first time since 2012, he did not score an international century for an entire year.

On the other hand, KL played four Tests this year in which he scored 137 runs at an average of 17.12, with one fifty. He has the best score of 50 in Tests this year.

In 10 ODIs this year, he scored 251 runs at an average of 27.88, with two half-centuries and the best score of 73.

In 16 T20Is this year, he scored 434 runs at an average of 28.93 and six half-centuries, with a best score of 62. Overall in 30 matches this year, KL has scored 822 runs at an average of 25.68, with nine half-centuries.